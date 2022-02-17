Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.33. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,996,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after buying an additional 159,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 70,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,509. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.98 and a 200-day moving average of $191.76.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

