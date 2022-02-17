Zacks: Analysts Expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 151.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $22.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.93) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sohu.com.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 108.01%. The company had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $744.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.