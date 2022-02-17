Zacks: Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Analysts predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. TFI International reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

NYSE:TFII opened at $105.23 on Thursday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,158,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 528.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after buying an additional 189,672 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 184,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

