Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Post $2.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.72. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 48,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.19. 102,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

