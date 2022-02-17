Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will report sales of $83.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the highest is $83.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year sales of $261.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.80 million to $262.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $341.10 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $342.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GENI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,134,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,655,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in Genius Sports by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,848 shares during the period. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GENI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 907,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

