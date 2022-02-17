Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that iSun will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iSun.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. iSun had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

ISUN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

ISUN stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. iSun has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISUN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iSun by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iSun by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iSun by 69.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iSun by 5.2% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 117,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iSun by 21.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iSun Company Profile

iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.

