Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to report earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRMR shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 2,391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 308,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 295,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 39.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 188,834 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 98.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 97,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

LRMR stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

