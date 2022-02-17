Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to report earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Larimar Therapeutics.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRMR shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
LRMR stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.98.
About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.
