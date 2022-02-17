Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.20 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $217.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 38,657 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 753,293 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 759,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 30,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

