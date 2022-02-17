Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Community Health Systems posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of CYH traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.29. 2,602,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $50,952,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,069,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,315,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 693,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 337.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 793,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 611,737 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

