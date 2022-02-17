Zacks: Brokerages Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Delek US reported earnings of ($2.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($3.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Delek US.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $284,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 143,587 shares of company stock worth $6,187,892 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Delek US by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Delek US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 150,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Delek US by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek US stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.95. 67,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,987. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

