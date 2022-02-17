Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to post $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. Dover reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC grew its position in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Dover by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 12 month low of $118.94 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

