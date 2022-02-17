Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 93,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,607. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $607.47 million, a P/E ratio of 113.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

