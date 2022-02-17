Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the highest is $2.30. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,623.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,022 shares of company stock valued at $27,521,537 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after buying an additional 900,527 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,393,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,038,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $487.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $447.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

