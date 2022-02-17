Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.77. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 485.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $8.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.47.

TECK stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 173,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after acquiring an additional 541,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after buying an additional 58,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after buying an additional 77,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

