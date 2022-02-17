Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) to Hold

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FHTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.