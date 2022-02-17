Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IsoPlexis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISO opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24. IsoPlexis has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISO. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth $80,920,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth $7,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About IsoPlexis

