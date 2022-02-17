Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Strong Sell

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

TTMI stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.21.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.