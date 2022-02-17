Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) to Buy

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. reduced their price objective on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biodesix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of BDSX stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $3.30. 116,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($31.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biodesix will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biodesix news, Director Charles M. Watts acquired 5,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,117.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Biodesix by 278.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 30.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

