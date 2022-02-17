Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Strong-Buy

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vale produced 315.6 Million tons (MT) of iron ore in 2021, up 5.1% from prior-year levels. For 2022, the company anticipates iron ore production between 320 Mt and 335 Mt. The company ended 2021 with 340 Mt of production capacity and expects to achieve 370 Mt by 2022-end after the ramp-up of the tailings filtration plants at the Itabira and Brucutu sites and their respective additions in tailings storage capacity. It is expected to benefit from rising iron ore and copper prices. Its efforts to improve productivity, introduce more high-quality ore in the market and control costs will favor results. Backed by a solid balance sheet, Vale continues to invest in growth projects that will drive growth. Vale has inked an agreement to sell its coal business that will help it focus on core businesses and become a leader in low-carbon mining.”

VALE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 7,668,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,252 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,045,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,783,000 after purchasing an additional 299,503 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Vale by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 299,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 23,264 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vale by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,498,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after buying an additional 234,340 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

