Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $52.50

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.50, but opened at $56.20. Zai Lab shares last traded at $55.27, with a volume of 5,305 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.14.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

