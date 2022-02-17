Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 4,843 shares.The stock last traded at $16.90 and had previously closed at $16.56.
ZEAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a market cap of $764.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)
Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.
