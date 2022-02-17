Zeepin (ZPT) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $403,668.74 and approximately $42,586.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.25 or 0.07101081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,967.64 or 0.99933512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

