Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

ZEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. reduced their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.42. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $159.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total value of $346,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,565 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zendesk by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 8.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

