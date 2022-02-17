Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $302,187.90 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $302,187.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Z traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,185,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,905. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -73.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $200.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on Z. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

