Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Dan Spaulding Sells 4,000 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $200.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.