Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Dan Spaulding Sells 4,000 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:Z opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $200.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
