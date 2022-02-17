Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $195.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.50 and its 200-day moving average is $210.88. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,195 shares of company stock worth $4,252,004. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

