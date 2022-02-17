ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Earnings Results

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 937.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $37,655,022.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $88,816,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,896,350 shares of company stock valued at $566,043,747 in the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

