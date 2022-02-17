ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.55.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 937.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $88,816,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $32,095,953.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,896,350 shares of company stock valued at $566,043,747. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

