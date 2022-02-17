Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Short Interest Update

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,551.0 days.

ZRSEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zur Rose Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.50.

ZRSEF opened at $189.80 on Thursday. Zur Rose Group has a 52-week low of $189.80 and a 52-week high of $425.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.28.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

