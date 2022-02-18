-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.70 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $64,967,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $37,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

