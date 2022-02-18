$0.04 EPS Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. Celsius posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celsius.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 62,970 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $10,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $3.91 on Friday, reaching $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 30,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,714. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.50 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. Celsius has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $110.22.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

