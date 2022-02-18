-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. Sprout Social reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $9.76 on Thursday, reaching $58.25. 1,240,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,823. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
