-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. Sprout Social reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total value of $564,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,872 shares of company stock valued at $13,617,179. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $9.76 on Thursday, reaching $58.25. 1,240,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,823. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

