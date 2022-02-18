$0.11 EPS Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Visteon reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Visteon stock traded up $13.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.79. 949,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,377. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.33 and its 200-day moving average is $109.06. Visteon has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $136.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Visteon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Visteon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

