-$0.13 EPS Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). BigCommerce posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.56. 1,396,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,427. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BigCommerce by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,610,000 after purchasing an additional 541,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,542,000 after purchasing an additional 222,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

