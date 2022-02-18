-$0.17 EPS Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRX stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

