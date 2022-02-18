-$0.17 EPS Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRX stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.