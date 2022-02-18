$0.29 EPS Expected for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Claros Mortgage Trust.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Claros Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,986. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,091,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

