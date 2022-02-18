$0.34 EPS Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.36. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

PANL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

PANL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,688. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $220.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 67,208 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

