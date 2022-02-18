-$0.59 EPS Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.62). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $20.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

