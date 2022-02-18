$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.56. Visteon reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Visteon.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of VC stock opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.58.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

