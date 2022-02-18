$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.56. Visteon reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Visteon.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visteon (VC)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.