-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Inogen reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 221.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $661.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $82.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Inogen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,349 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,090,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 178,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Inogen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

