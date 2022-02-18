-$0.78 EPS Expected for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) to report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TARS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. 8,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,473. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $143,958.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 153,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.