$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.82. Qualys reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,467. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Qualys by 98,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Qualys by 232.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 263.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $115.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.10. Qualys has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $142.94.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

