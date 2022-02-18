-$0.83 EPS Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). MacroGenics reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4,250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 640,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,427. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $642.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. RTW Investments LP raised its position in MacroGenics by 56.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,629 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in MacroGenics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,571 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MacroGenics by 20.5% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,029,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 517,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.