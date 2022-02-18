$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $612.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $4.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,511,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock worth $122,060,334. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,942,000 after acquiring an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,210 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,426,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.