$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $612.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $4.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,511,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock worth $122,060,334. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,942,000 after acquiring an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,210 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,426,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

