-$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the lowest is ($1.88). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($6.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. 110,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,987. The stock has a market cap of $493.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.