-$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the lowest is ($1.88). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($6.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. 110,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,987. The stock has a market cap of $493.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

