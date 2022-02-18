$1.65 EPS Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.56. Visa reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,293,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.30 and its 200 day moving average is $220.53. Visa has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

