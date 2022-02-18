$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. Crown Castle International reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $7.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.58. The stock had a trading volume of 44,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,996. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.