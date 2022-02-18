$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.22. 4,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas has a 1 year low of $321.39 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Cintas by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after buying an additional 603,924 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1,574.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cintas by 119.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cintas by 20,037.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,903,000 after purchasing an additional 296,155 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

