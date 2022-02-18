$101.24 Million in Sales Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to report sales of $101.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $101.40 million. Yext posted sales of $92.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $390.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.60 million to $391.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $441.77 million, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $450.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $272,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Yext by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. 2,445,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,190. Yext has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $20.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

