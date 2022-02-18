10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Bradford Crutchfield Sells 17,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $2,369,120.00.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.87 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.18. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

