10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Bradford Crutchfield Sells 17,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $2,369,120.00.
Shares of TXG stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.87 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.18. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.38.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
About 10x Genomics
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.